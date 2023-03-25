Sol Amaya
Las tropas ucranianas disparan un obús D-30 contra las posiciones rusas cerca de Bakhmut, donde se han producido intensos combates durante semanas. (Crédito: Sergey Shestak/AFP/Getty Images)
Mira las actualizaciones más recientes aquí
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.