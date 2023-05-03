ROME (AP) — A report says more than a quarter-billion people in 58 countries faced acute food insecurity last year. The Global Report on Food Crises also said people in seven countries were on the brink of starvation due to conflicts, climate change, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The worst-off countries were Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. The Global Report on Food Crises is an alliance of humanitarian organizations founded by the U.N. and European Union. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the report was a “stinging indictment of humanity’s failure” to implement U.N. goals to end world hunger.

