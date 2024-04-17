UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is appealing for $2.8 billion to provide desperately needed aid to 3 million Palestinians, stressing that tackling looming famine in war-torn Gaza requires not only food but sanitation, water and health facilities. Andrea De Domenico, the head of the U.N. humanitarian office for Gaza and the West Bank, told reporters Tuesday that “massive operations” are required to restore those services and meet minimum standards – and this can’t be done during military operations. He pointed to the destruction of hospitals, water and sanitation facilities, homes, roads and schools, adding “there is not a single university that is standing in Gaza.” De Domenico said Israel has signaled “good intention” to get more aid into Gaza, but the U.N. keeps pushing because it’s not enough.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.