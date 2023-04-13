PANAMA CITY (AP) — Two U.N. groups say the number of migrants crossing the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama could soar to as many as 400,000 this year. That would represent a huge increase from the 250,000 migrants estimated to have crossed the roadless, jungle-clad route in 2022. The U.N. agencies for refugees and migration said in a report Thursday that around 100,000 people have already made the crossing so far this year. If that trend keeps up, it could mean many more migrants seeking to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico.

