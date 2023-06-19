KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is rebuking Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the recent Kakhova dam collapse in southern Ukraine. The breach stranded residents as it flooded large areas, threatened power supplies and caused an environmental calamity as the war approaches 16 months. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement late Sunday that the Russian government has declined the organization’s request to access the areas under its control. Denise Brown urged the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.