By EDITH M. LEDERER and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Palestinian-backed U.N. resolution that could be put to a vote in the Security Council early next week would demand an immediate halt to all Israeli settlement activities, condemn Israeli attempts to annex settlements and outposts, “and call for their immediate reversal.” The State Department said Thursday that it believes the resolution as drafted is “unhelpful,” but declined to say if it would veto the document or try to water it down to avoid a contentious vote. The push for a vote on the draft resolution comes as Israel’s new right-wing government has reaffirmed its commitment to construct new West Bank settlements and expand its authority in lands that the Palestinians seek for a future state. A copy of the resolution was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.