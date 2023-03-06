By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for South Sudan is calling 2023 a “make or break” year for the world’s newest nation that has been beset by civil war. Nicholas Haysom said Monday it’s possible the country can keep its commitment to hold elections in December 2024 but only if there is political will. And he saysmost people would argue that at this stage the political environment doesn’t exist “in which the country can withstand a robust political competition.” Haysom told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council that “we need to go about creating or expanding political and civic space to enable those elections to take place.”