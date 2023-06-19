CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has hosted a meeting of envoys from the Middle East and Europe in a bid to raise money to address Sudan’s deepening humanitarian crisis. Attending Monday’s session in Geneva are representatives from Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the European Union. Sudan has been rocked by fighting for over two months as the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle for control of the country. The U.N. says its emergency aid campaign for Sudan has received less than 16% of the required $2.57 billion. It says around 24.7 million people, over half of Sudan’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.