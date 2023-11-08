UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief says nuclear energy must be part of the equation to tackle climate change. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said climate-warming hydrocarbons still supply more than 80% of the world’s energy, even after the green transition of the past 20 years. Rafael Grossi told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday that more than 400 nuclear reactors are supplying global electricity and over 50 are under construction. But nuclear power’s share of global electricity production decreased in the past two decades. Grossi said there is growing interest in nuclear energy but it needs investment that takes into account its benefits.

