GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official says he hopes for a breakthrough soon after months of efforts to ensure that Russian food and fertilizer can be shipped to developing countries struggling with high prices. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told The Associated Press on Thursday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently met with insurance titan Lloyds to help iron out coverage for shipments of Russian agricultural products. It comes a day after Moscow agreed to renew a wartime accord that allows Ukraine to export its critical food supplies. A U.N. deputy spokesman declined to confirm the meeting with Lloyds but says the organization is engaged with the private sector at all levels.

