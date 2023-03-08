By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution renewing an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed over violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region that began in 2004. Russia and China abstained in Wednesday’s vote, calling the Darfur conflict largely over. The resolution approved on a 13-0 vote also extends the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring the arms embargo and travel ban and asset freeze on individuals on the U.N. blacklist. The mandate now runs until March 12, 2024. Last month, Sudan demanded that the Security Council lift all sanctions imposed during the Darfur conflict.