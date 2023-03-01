By OMAR SANADIKI

Associated Press

ALEPPO, Syria (AP) — The head of the U.N. children’s agency says that reuniting children with their missing family is a top priority after last month’s massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Wednesday that the Feb. 6 quake has compounded existing crises in war-torn Syria. She says the biggest challenge is “figuring out if (the) children’s parents are alive” and where they are, then trying to reunite them. She spoke at a school in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. The school has turned into a shelter for families who lost their homes in the deadly earthquake.