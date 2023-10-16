UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is meeting to debate rival Russian and Brazilian resolutions that reflect deep divisions over the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the latest Hamas’ attacks and Israeli retaliation. The Russian draft resolution calls for “an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire” and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” It never mentions Hamas. The Brazilian draft resolution calls for “humanitarian pauses” and condemns “violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism.” But it also “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.” Several diplomats say they want a delay in the vote, especially on the Brazil resolution.

