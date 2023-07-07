UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials say they will keep pushing for an extension of the deal that allows food and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine despite their war. The push comes amid Moscow’s expression of pessimism that a renewal can be worked out before the July 17 expiration. A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that Guterres is urging both countries to make global food security a priority. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week that “there is still time for the West to fulfill those parts of the deal that concern Russia.” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says he hopes to go to Istanbul for talks next week and U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan wants to visit Moscow to press for an extension.

