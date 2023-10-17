UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that initially condemned “the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” on Israel as well as all violence against civilians. It also called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver desperately needed aid to millions in Gaza. Negotiations on the Brazil-sponsored resolution continued throughout Tuesday, and the final version to be voted on had not been released by late Tuesday. The vote follows the council’s rejection Monday evening of a Russian-drafted resolution that condemned violence against civilians and called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” but made no mention of Hamas. Brazil says the vote will be followed by an emergency meeting to discuss the huge explosion at a Gaza City hospital Tuesday.

