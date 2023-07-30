BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- A two-year-old girl and a four year-old-girl have reunited with their parents, after authorities found them unattended near Adam and Eve Drive Sunday Morning.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office sent out an official alert about the discovery of the two children at about 9:47 a.m. asking for information regarding the kids.

Approximately one hour later, Bonneville County released a second notice explaining that they had located the family.