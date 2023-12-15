The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has named a former senior staffer for former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory as its interim chancellor. A Friday UNC-Chapel Hill news release says that Lee Roberts will take over for Kevin Guskiewicz. Guskiewicz is leaving in January to become the president of Michigan State University. Roberts is a finance executive who previously served as state budget director. The announcement comes amid Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s complaints that “hard right” legislative appointees are damaging the school’s reputation. Roberts says he plans to do the “nonpartisan job” in a “nonpartisan way.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.