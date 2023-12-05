TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed “Russian oligarchs” as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. The term has persisted well into Putin’s rule, broadening in popular usage to refer to almost any Russian with a substantial fortune. How much political power any of Russia’s uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful. In the summer of 2000, Putin met in the Kremlin with about two dozen of the men regarded as the top oligarchs. Although the meeting was closed, reports later said he made them a sternly clear deal: Stay out of politics and your wealth won’t be touched.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.