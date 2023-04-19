TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) — Legal marijuana growers along the West Coast are struggling with oversupply, low prices and limited outlets for selling their product. Oregon’s top cannabis regulator recently warned of an “existential crisis” in the industry. Few expect a fractured Congress to help out anytime soon by legalizing the drug. But some are pinning their faint hopes on the chance President Joe Biden’s administration might clear the way for trade among states that have legalized the drug. Washington’s Legislature last week approved a “trigger bill” — modeled after ones already passed in Oregon and California — that will allow the governor to enter into interstate cannabis trade agreements should the federal government allow it.

By GENE JOHNSON, ANDREW SELSKY and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

