BANGKOK (AP) — Pita Limjaroenrat shook up Thai politics eight months ago by leading his progressive Move Forward party to a stunning first-place finish in the 2023 general election. Pita’s win also put him in a good position to be named the country’s next prime minister. But he had a change of fortune. Now he’s fighting an uphill battle just to retain his seat in Parliament, from which he has already been suspended. In an interview with The Associated Press, Pita acknowledged that his post-election life has been like riding a roller coaster. Still, Pita is not despairing; the 43-year-old Harvard-educated businessman sees his setback as just a detour and is sticking to his goal of reforming Thailand.

