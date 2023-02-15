BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports to go on strike Friday to press demands for inflation-busting pay increases. Verdi said Wednesday that the one-day walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect the airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen. Frankfurt is Germany’s biggest airport and a major hub for intercontinental travel. Munich airport said later in the afternoon that it would suspend most passenger flights because of the walk-out — with the exception of some relief flights and special flights for the Munich Security Conference, which begins on Friday. Still, the strike is likely to affect arrivals of those scheduled to come on regular flights to attend the conference.