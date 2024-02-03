LAS VEGAS (AP) — A union representing hospitality workers has reached a tentative agreement with four hotel-casinos in downtown Las Vegas as employees at three other properties remained poised to strike Monday when the city kicks off Super Bowl week. By Saturday morning, the Culinary Workers Union had announced it had reached a tentative five-year contract with Binion’s, Four Queens, Fremont and Main Street that covers about 1,000 workers. The Golden Nugget, Downtown Grand and Virgin Las Vegas near the Strip haven’t reached an agreement with the union. The Las Vegas Strip’s three largest employers reached deals late last year with union that covered 40,000 members, narrowly averting a historic strike.

