PITTSBURGH (AP) — The union that represents a Pittsburgh newspaper’s truck drivers, one of five unions that have been on strike for 18 months, has approved a new contract with the paper’s owners. But four other unions, including one representing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s journalists and other newsroom employees, have not settled. The newspaper said the remaining members of Teamsters Local 211/205 voted unanimously to accept a labor dispute settlement agreement and dissolve their union at the newspaper. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Four other unions — including the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents reporters, photographers and other newsroom employees — remain on strike. Their representatives said they were disheartened by the Teamsters’ settlement.

