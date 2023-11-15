DETROIT (AP) — The tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union appears to be headed for defeat. The union hasn’t posted final vote totals yet, but workers at five large factories who finished voting in the past few days have turned down the four year and eight month deal by fairly large margins. Local union officials said workers at all of those factories voted against the deal. The vote tallies at the plants ranged from 55% to around 60% against the contract. Voting continues at Ford, where the deal is passing with 66.1% voting in favor so far. The contract was passing overwhelmingly in early voting at Stellantis. The union’s vote tracker shows that 79.7% voted in favor with many large factories yet to finish.

