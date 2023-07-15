United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a deal on a new labor contract. It would raise pilots pay by up to 40% over the next four years. The agreement was announced Saturday. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing, talk of a strike vote, and an offer rejected by pilots last November. The new agreement with bigger pay raises reflects the leverage enjoyed by labor groups, especially pilots, as airline revenue soars on the strong recovery in travel. The Air Line Pilots Association valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It is subject to a ratification vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.