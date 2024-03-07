LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner that lost a tire on takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in Los Angeles. Flight 35 left San Francisco and was bound for Osaka, Japan, on Thursday. Instead, the plane made a safe landing at Los Angeles International Airport. Fire trucks stood along the runway as the Boeing 777 landed, but they weren’t needed. United says there were 235 passengers and a crew of 14 on the plane. United says the plane is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.

