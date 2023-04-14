UnitedHealth beat first-quarter forecasts and hiked its 2023 guidance for the first time, propelled in part by more growth from its Optum care segment. The health care giant said Friday that it now expects adjusted earnings this year to range between $24.50 and $25 per share. That compares to a previous forecast for between $24.40 and $24.90 per share. FactSet says analyst forecast earnings of $24.93 per share. In the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group Inc. posted adjusted earnings of $6.26 per share on $91.93 billion in total revenue. Analysts expected earnings of $6.16 per share on $89.7 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.