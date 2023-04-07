NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma Friday night and people campus are being told to shelter in place. Campus police got the report at around 9:30 p.m. Friday and told people to avoid the South Oval area. The university at first tweeted there was an “”active shooter” on campus and urged: “Run. Hide. Fight!” However, the university later backed off that report and tweeted only that police were investigating ”possible” shots fired. There’s no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries are reported.

