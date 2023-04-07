By Paradise Afshar, CNN
An active shooter is on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman, the school said in a tweet Friday night.
“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 10:30 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.