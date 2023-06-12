By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Carl Fredricksen from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Up” is floating back to the big screen in new theatrical short “Carl’s Date.”

The trailer for the Disney/Pixar short was released on Monday and catches up with widower Carl – who famously reflected on his life with dearly departed love Ellie in an iconic and sob-worthy montage in “Up” – and his lovable dog Dug as they embark on a new adventure in the name of love.

“Miss Meyer likes me and wants to go out on a date,” Carl tells Dug in the trailer, later proclaiming, “I don’t know how to date!”

Carl is then seen attempting to prepare for his date by frantically picking flowers from his garden, with adorable commentary from Dug who says he doesn’t find this “fun at all.”

According to a synopsis, “Carl’s Date” follows Carl as he “reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend – but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days.”

“Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends – if you’re a dog,” the synopsis continued.

The short features the voice of Hollywood legend Ed Asner as Carl, a role Asner previously voiced in 2009’s Oscar-winning movie “Up” and in the 2021 Disney+ original series “Dug Days.” Asner died in August 2021 at 91.

“Carl’s Date” director Bob Peterson confirmed that Asner’s authentic voice is featured as Carl, saying the filmmaking team was able to record with Asner just months before he died.

“Carl’s Date” will debut in theaters on June 16, showing before the animated Disney Pixar feature “Elemental.”

