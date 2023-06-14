IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The zoo is open daily for the 2023 season, and June has some really emus-ing events planned for everyone at Idaho Falls Zoo.

June 16: Bat Night at the Zoo- Calling all bat fans! Bat experts with BYU-Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, discuss why they’re important, and tell you how your zoo is helping protect natural habitat and expand the knowledge of local bats. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. in the William J. Maeck Education Center with a brief presentation and then breaks into groups to explore the zoo at night and the amazing world of bats. You’ll also enjoy fun interactive displays and activities for the whole family. You must register in advance to attend at https://tinyurl.com/y67rdd3h. Admissions will not be sold at the event. Cost is $6.00 per person ages 3 and older. Ages 2 and under are only $0.50. You’ll gain an appreciation for bats and discover they really are the superheroes of the animal world!

June 17-18: Father’s Weekend at the Zoo– In honor of Father’s Day, we invite all men to enjoy admission to the zoo for only $0.50 with a paid child admission on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission special is only available with tickets purchased at the zoo front entrance. Be sure to look for our youngest wallaby, Nigel, and keep your eye out for Humphrey the baby Bactrian camel.

June 21: Watercolors in the Wild- Each month throughout the summer, artist Twyla Mahelona will guide a small group of participants to create beautiful watercolor pieces featuring the beloved birds of the Idaho Falls Zoo. Your registration includes admission to the zoo, so come early or hang out late to enjoy the wildlife! Space is limited so don’t wait to purchase your ticket! You must be at least 16 years old to participate. Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/473ws5ve.

Meet a Penguin on Saturdays and Sundays– Penguin Interaction Programs (PIPs) are back and will be available on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. through Labor Day weekend. Must be booked in advance. Book yours now at https://tinyurl.com/53wvr4ee.

Meet a Zookeeper—The zookeepers are now also providing free presentations several times daily. The schedule can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3h8fs79h.

Did you know you can also go Behind the Scenes with the zookeepers for an incredible, personalized zoo experience? Learn more and book your personal tour at https://tinyurl.com/yfja4aef.

Sippin’ Safari– From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays of select months, enjoy an evening strolling the zoo listening to live music with your family. You can purchase food as well as adult and non-alcoholic drinks separately, so bring your ID. All ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free! Tickets must be purchased online before the event at https://tinyurl.com/7vv6vhmv. As this a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.