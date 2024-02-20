IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We now know the amount for the School District #91’s amended budget for this school year.

The proposed amended budget for 2023-2024 is almost $95 million, compared to the original approved budget of $84 million.

The good news for District 91 is an unexpected increase in state revenue of about an extra $8 million. The rest of the money to help the District get through the year will come from savings.

The amended budget has been discussed for several months.

“The school board and the district are both more aware and more familiar with the budget, what’s been allocated where, and know how to watch it and where to watch it moving forward,” said School District #91 Trustee Paul Haacke.

Haacke went on to say the previous budget went over by $3.8 million dollars. Two areas where overspending occurred were salaries and transportation.

“The district has purchased cameras that go on all of our buses as well as software. This is a benefit to our to our families in District 91, but it’s also a cost. And it started off with ESSER funds, I believe it maybe got a little bit more expensive than what was anticipated. And so it’s dipped into our general fund and it caused us to overspend in the transportation area.”

The amended budget will be discussed for the last time on Feb. 27 at the next board meeting. A school board vote for budget approval or denial should happen soon after. While no cuts will be made in the budget this year, the overspending will be addressed next school year.

The district will develop a process make up for the three-point-eight million dollars in overspending. District officials say the public will be invited to participate in the budget work sessions.