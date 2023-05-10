By Byron Day

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — UPDATE: MPD said they have arrested Emmanuel Crayton for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.

Crayton is charged with first degree domestic violence, domestic violence strangulation or suffocation and interfering with a domestic violence call, according to jail records.

Crayton was previously featured on FOX10′s Fugitive Files for robbing a Dollar Tree while he watched five women beat another woman he knew, according to police.

Authorities said Crayton was arrested for that incident eight days after Fugitive Files aired and was charged with second degree robbery.

Court records show Crayton was out on bail awaiting his preliminary hearing on June 12 for that incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A guy stands by while five women attack a woman HE KNOWS in a store parking lot in broad daylight. Then, when the victim’s on the ground-still being punched and kicked-HE decides to jump in at that point, to do some damage of his own. That’s all according to Mobile Police investigators.

Take a look at the mug shot of 33-year-old Emmanuel Crayton. He’s the guy police are focusing on right now. They say it’s not clear what the motive was in this vicious beating, but he certainly took part. According to investigators, the woman walked out of a store on Dauphin Island Parkway earlier this month. Suddenly, an unknown woman started beating her, then four more women joined in. Eventually, Crayton-after the women got things started-also attacked the woman, beating and kicking the victim while she lay on the parking lot. Someone then stole her purse, hit her with that, then everyone took off. Crayton is charged with second-degree robbery, in connection with this crime. MPD is also looking for all the women involved.

Emmanuel Crayton is 5 feet; 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. If you have seen Crayton, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



