CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Press Release from Chubbuck Police Department:

Through a detailed investigation, the Chubbuck Police Department has been able to confirm that the initial report our agency received, alleging that a police impersonator had pulled over a citizen and placed him in handcuffs, was untrue.

22 year old Micah Naumu has been charged, per Idaho Code 18-5413, for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement Officers. It’s unfortunate that Mr. Naumu decided to engage in this type of behavior, as it put our entire community in a position of potential danger and uncertainty. Our hope is that this is a life experience that will serve him in a more positively way in the future.

Our agency was further able to confirm that the second report we received, of an alleged attempted traffic stop by a possible police impersonator, actually involved a known sworn Law Enforcement Officer, who was conducting official police duties.

Our Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division and Support Services Division spent hours investigating these circumstances. Their hard work does not go unnoticed and our citizens should be proud of the professionalism of their Law Enforcement Officers and Support Staff. We thank them for all their hard work and determination.

During this time frame, the Pocatello Police Department also received similar complaints and a big thanks goes out to them for all their work running down leads and investigating tips that came through their agency.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.