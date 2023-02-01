SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco building inspectors have given Twitter’s construction contractor two weeks to submit a corrected building use permit to keep converted bedrooms at headquarters. The correction notice issued Monday from San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection to Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company asks the contractor to correctly label conference rooms as sleeping areas in a floor plan. The city launched an investigation in December after Forbes reported on the new bedrooms shortly after Elon Musk took ownership of the social media company. The Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion and started slashing costs. Inaccurately labeled bedrooms appear to be the least of Musk’s problems.