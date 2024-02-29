BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced Thursday the launch of an upgraded Vote Idaho website.

Secretary McGrane said the upgraded site features a user-friendly interface and easy-to-access information that empowers citizens, candidates and media outlets to stay informed and engaged in the electoral process.

Key features of the new Vote Idaho website include:

User-Friendly Interface: The website boasts a clean, intuitive design, making it easy for users to navigate and access the information they need quickly.

Comprehensive Election Information: Users can find detailed and up-to-date information on Idaho elections, including key dates and polling locations.

Voter Resources: The website provides valuable resources for voters, including voter registration information, absentee voting details, and other essential resources to ensure Idahoans can exercise their right to vote and find information with ease.

Designed for Mobile: The website is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that users can access crucial information wherever they are.

“We are very excited to introduce the upgraded Vote Idaho website, which will serve as the go-to site for voting and elections in the great State of Idaho. The new version of the website reflects our commitment to transparency and accessibility and will serve as a valuable resource for voters, candidates, and the media,” Secretary McGrane said,

You can explore the new Vote Idaho website at VoteIdaho.gov.