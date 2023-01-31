By Chris Isidore, CNN

UPS reported a record profit for 2022 as its revenue reached $100 billion for the first time.

The company earned $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter, little changed from a year ago and slightly better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. But it was enough to lift full-year earnings to $11.3 billion, up from the previous record of $10.7 billion a year ago.

The company has enjoyed three years of rapid growth as online shopping surged during the pandemic. But the company warned it expects slightly lower revenue and tighter profit margins for 2023.

Shares of UPS slipped slightly in pre-market trading.

— This is a developing story

