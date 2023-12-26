POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – With school out for the holidays and Christmas all wrapped up, the week before the new year is a perfect time for kids and families to spend some time with each other.

In Southeast Idaho, families have been flocking to their favorite indoor attractions, including at Geronimo’s Trampoline Park in Chubbuck.

“One thing that’s really awesome about right after Christmas is we have a ton of people that are trying to give experiences rather than gifts for Christmas,” said Geronimo’s General Manager Hayli Austin. “Geronimo’s is a really great place to do that. We have gift cards and stuff like that. A lot of families that don’t normally have the opportunity to come in get jump passes and gift cards as gifts, and so we’re totally busy right after Christmas. It’s awesome.”

Austin says with school being out, they have adjusted their schedule to accomodate with the demand.

“Any time school is out in SD25, we open at 10 a.m. that day,” Austin said. “Normally our hours start at 1 p.m., so we open earlier in the day, and any time school’s out, we do something called Bounce Back. So you keep your wristbands and you come back within six days and you get half price. We do that all winter break long, so that brings a lot of people back in too.”

Austin also says the holidays bring in an influx of people both old and new.

“Right after Christmas, we see people that either we’ve never seen before and we’re excited to welcome in or a lot of times, we get old regulars that we used to see a lot and don’t come in quite as much anymore,” Austin said. “We get to see people like that more, which is amazing to see.”

The same could be said for the Outer Limits Fun Zone in Pocatello, who already had a big crowd come inside on Tuesday as soon as they opened their doors.

“This is a very important time for us,” said Outer Limits Owner Stacy Miller. “It kind of ramps up our whole winter season. It’s exciting to see the families and the kids out of school. Everybody’s excited. Families are in town visiting that have been coming year after year, so it’s exciting to see all those families and kids enjoying themselves and having a great time.”

Miller says she notices the difference in the attendance, and is grateful to have the community spend their holiday time racing some cars and playing some putt-putt.

“It’s definitely an uptick,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of things for the families to do. The uptick, I think, comes from people being kind of cooped up in the houses together, and they’re ready to get out and have a good time. So we’re one of those spots where they come and enjoy themselves.”

With one week before school starts, there is still plenty of time for families to go out and have a good time.