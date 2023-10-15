JERUSALEM (AP) — An urban battle during the 2014 Gaza war offers a glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive would look like. Israel says it is preparing to send ground forces into Gaza following last week’s deadly Hamas rampage in southern Israel. In July 2014, Israeli forces fought a bloody battle with Palestinian militants in a densely populated neighborhood of Gaza City. Soldiers came under heavy fire from militants armed with automatic weapons, anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades. In response, Israel launched a blistering barrage of artillery and airstrikes, flattening much of the neighborhood. At least 55 civilians were killed, as well as 13 Israeli soldiers and an unknown number of militants.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.