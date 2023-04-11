JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Tuesday, April 11 at 2 p.m. for avalanche mitigation.

The closure is expected to last 2 hours, but results from mitigation efforts may increase or decrease that timeframe.

Increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.