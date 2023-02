JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 a.m for avalanche mitigation.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.