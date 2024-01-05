SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines say U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean. Police said in a statement that the crash occurred Thursday just west of Petit Nevis island near Bequia as the plane headed for nearby St. Lucia. They identified the daughters as Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12. Police said the pilot, Robert Sachs, also died. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Authorities said local fishermen and divers went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed there.

