RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Biden administration has taken a significant step in its expedited environmental review of what could become the third lithium mine in the U.S. That’s assuming it can withstand anticipated legal challenges from conservationists who fear it will lead to the extinction of an endangered Nevada wildflower near the California line. Federal land managers released their draft environmental impact statement this week for the Rhyolite Ridge mine. The public comment period runs until June 3. Lithium is a metal key to the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s “green energy” agenda. Environmentalists vowing to fight the mine say the administration is “greenwashing extinction.”

