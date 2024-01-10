UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Ukraine and six allies are accusing Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles and launchers in recent devastating aerial attacks against Ukraine, in violation of U.N. sanctions. Their joint statement issued Wednesday ahead of a Security Council meeting on Ukraine cited the use of North Korea weapons during waves of strikes on Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 6 and said the violations increase suffering of the Ukrainian people, “support Russia’s brutal war of aggression, and undermine the global nonproliferation regime.” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the information came from the U.S. but representatives of the Ukrainian air force “specifically said that Kyiv did not have any evidence of this fact.”

