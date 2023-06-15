MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce the findings of a two-year investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, prompted by the death of George Floyd. The investigation was launched in April 2021, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the May 2020 killing of Floyd, whose death sparked months of mass protests over racial injustice. Details of Garland’s Friday announcement have not been publicized in advance. A Justice Department advisory says Garland will be joined by Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and others.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and JIM SALTER Associated Press

