BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Gas prices are surging across the country, but Idaho drivers aren’t feeling the pain – at least, for now.

According to AAA, the national average, which currently sits at $3.55 for a gallon of regular, is now slightly higher than Idaho’s state average of $3.54 per gallon – the first time that’s been the case since January 23 of this year.

While the U.S. average has increased by six cents in a week, Idaho pump prices have held steady.

“OPEC’s announcement that it will cut crude oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day in May has already pushed the cost of crude above $80 per barrel, and the impact is starting to make its way down to the price of finished gasoline,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Idaho hasn’t been affected yet, but if prices continue to creep higher across the country, it’s only a matter of time before we follow suit, especially as fuel demand ramps up with the return of warm weather.”

