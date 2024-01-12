By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The US carried out further strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, according to a US official, one day after launching a coordinated multi-nation attack on nearly 30 Houthi locations.

The additional strikes carried out Friday night were much smaller in scope and targeted a radar facility used by the Houthis, the official said.

The Houthis had fired at least one anti-ship ballistic missile toward a commercial vessel earlier Friday.

On Thursday, the US and UK struck 28 separate Houthi sites in an attempt to disrupt their ability to fire upon international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The two countries were also backed by Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands.

The latest strike was carried out unilaterally by the United States, the official said.

The US had threatened the possibility of additional military action if the Houthis continued to launch drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

