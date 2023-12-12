By Alicia Wallace, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1% for the 12 months that ended in November, a slight drop from the 3.2% annual rate recorded for October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday. On a monthly basis, the gauge ticked up 0.1% from October.

Economists were expecting prices to stay flat over the month and for the annual rate to ease to 3.1%, according to Refinitiv.

When stripping out food and gas prices (components that tend to be more volatile), core CPI rose 0.3% from October, bringing the annual increase to 4%. In October, core CPI rose 0.2% monthly and 4% annually.

