SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United States federal court has denied former Peru President Alejandro Toledo Manrique’s appeal to stop his extradition to his native country to face corruption charges. Toledo filed for a stay on his extradition pending a legal challenge to the U.S. State Department’s decision to send him back to Peru, where he is accused of taking $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, a construction giant. Toledo argued that Peru hadn’t submitted a charging document or shown probable cause. But the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its ruling Wednesday that Peruvian prosecutors have filed charging documents that are sufficient to support Toledo’s extradition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.