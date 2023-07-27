CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has met with Papua New Guinea leaders to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the U.S. competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin is the first U.S. defense secretary to visit the nation of 10 million people that was fiercely fought over during World War II. The retired four-star general met with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape on Thursday and discussed implementing a defense cooperation agreement signed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital, Port Moresby, in May.

